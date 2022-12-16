Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur pens heartfelt note after he gets emotional

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot's former wife and actress Dalljiet Kaur penned a heartfelt note for the actor after seeing a video of him tearing up after seeing a letter he got from his family in the show.

Dalljiet took to Instagram to share a video of Shalin when he was at his emotional best on receiving the letter and wrote a heartwarming text to extend her support. She wrote, Shalin, I've not seen Bigg Boss for a long time but came across this, I wish you well for this journey ahead. Play fair. Play with your heart.

Dalljiet is known for her work in Kulvaddhu, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? and Kaala Teeka. She participated in reality shows such as Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13. While working in Kulvaddhu, she met Shalin, whom she married in 2009. The couple was blessed with a son in 2014. In 2015, she filed for divorce over domestic violence.

Earlier, after confessing feelings for Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot discussed his marriage to his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. He referred to Dalljiet as his 'bestfriend' during the talk, but it appears that Kaur has something to add.

Dalljiet Kaur responded to the same, she wrote, “No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fiction and stories please. And u r calling it funny? really? Tina no hard feelings for u.”

For the unversed, Dalljiet accused Shaleen of beating her up and physically and emotionally harassing her. Shaleen had maintained his silence always. But later, in an interview, he broke his silence and opened up about the whole episode.

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Zuzu? Tina Datta's rumoured boyfriend sparks meme fest, actress gets brutally trolled

While speaking to SpotboyE, Shalin said, "People have judged me. I have been judged left, right and centre... so much so that I thought people will never like me again. I used to feel when I haven’t done anything wrong, why will people hate me? But anyway, the moment I came out clean, I saw myself on a different journey." (With inputs from IANS)