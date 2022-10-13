Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur denies being actor's 'bestfriend'

File photo

After confessing his feelings for Tina Datta on Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot also discussed his marriage to his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur. He referred to Dalljiet as his "bestfriend" during the talk, but it appears that Kaur has something to add.

Dalljiet Kaur responded to the same a few minutes ago on Twitter.

She wrote, “No I am not your best friend shalin. Meeting once in a month or two months for the sake of my child does not qualify as friendship.I wish you luck with your love life but leave me out of your fictions and stories please.And u r calling it funny?really?Tina no hard feelings for u.”

For the unversed, Shalin told Tina, “Thank you for making my bed. Just wanted to tell you that I notice. I am genuinely telling you.” Tina replied, “how do I trust you.” Shalin said, “that will happen outside the Bigg Boss house. I am just telling you, though this is not the place where you can give your 100%. I promise you one thing, I will not hurt you.”

Tina answered, “this is what I am scared of.” Shalin told her, “being a boy is a problem.” Tina asked, “why.” Shalin stated, “if something wrong happens, it’s always the boy’s fault.” Tina said, “I Know what you mean, problem is that I know her( Daljeet Kaur, Shalin’s ex-wife). We are not friends, but yes we know each other.”

Hearing this, Shalin said, “that doesn’t bother me. You don’t know the equation. It’s like best friends.” Then Tina directly asked Shalin, “was it an abusive relationship?” Shalin answered, “no-no.” Tina said, “that’s what I heard.”

Shalin then stated, “let’s not talk about things.. because I really don’t want to. But it will be funny when I will tell you. You will be like ‘what, really? Really?’ and you will ask me ‘why don’t I speak about this? Because I don’t talk about it.”