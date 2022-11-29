Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot nominates Sumbul Touqeer, says 'her father is here to...'

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 star Shalin Bhanot nominated Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer during the nomination task. While taking her name, he said, "I nominate Sumbul as her father is there to save her." Sumbul replied: "Are you nominating my father or me."

In the previous episodes, there was a lot happening inside Bigg Boss house around Sumbul, Shalin and Tina. Later, Sumbul was called inside the confession room to talk to her father. When the housemates got to know about the conversation between Sumbul and her father, Tina and Shalin started shouting at Sumbul. Sumbul`s father has been accused of making a call to Sumbul to make her understand the intricacies of the game.

Meanwhile, it seems that the 18-year-old actress is confused and unable to understand what is right and wrong for her. In almost every episode, Tina Datta was heard saying that she is very particular about her character and doesn’t like anyone talking wrong about her. Even she told Abdu Rozik for not linking her up with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot who confessed feelings for her.

Interestingly, she was heard telling Shalin that Sumbul has feelings for her. Since the first week, she talks about Sumbul’s feelings for Shalin. However, Sumbul has clarified a number of times that she has no feelings for anyone inside the house but she only considers Shalin a very good friend. Tina Datta, who tells everyone to not speak about her character, still doesn’t agree with Sumbul and keeps on telling Shalin that the 18-year-old actress has a soft corner for the 40-year-old tv star.

All these conversations have led to controversies around Sumbul who was even slammed for her behaviour by the host Salman and the netizens. But, in one of the latest episodes, after watching Sumbul and her father's conversation, Shalin and Tina shouted at Sumbul for assassinating the latter’s character. Shalin kicks the table while Tina Datta punches the wall. Interestingly, Tina is the one who keeps on talking about Sumbul.

Shalin was later heard asking Sumbul ‘why the f*** do you come to us.” However, Shalin must not forget that he was the one who recently told Sumbul that ‘Sumbul, Tina, and Shalin are the power of this house’ when she was maintaining distance.

(With inputs from IANS)