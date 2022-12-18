Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot mimicking Tina Datta during fight sparks meme fest, netizens say 'der aye darust aye'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been making headlines ever since they entered Bigg Boss 16 house. Their chemistry often grabs everyone’s attention, just when we thought the two were headed out for a fresh start during the Weekend Ka Waar episode where Shalin extended the olive branch, Tina continues to play the victim card.

In the recent episode, Tina claimed that Shalin tried to hit her after the latter threw a lighter at her. It all started during a light-hearted conversation between Ankit Gupta and Shalin Bhanot where Ankit asked him to either choose between a letter from his family or saving Tina, he honestly chose the former. This didn't go down well with Tina and she walked out with Shalin following her, albeit this time to confront her for not mending her ways.

@BiggBoss Kal wala Show dekh ke mjjaa Agya #ShalinBhanot Ne #TinaDatta Ko kya dhoya hai mja a gya aisa hi agr shuru mai #ShalinBhanot #TinaDatta Ko aise treat krta to shyd aj itna heart nhi hota chlo der aye darust aye great #ShalinBhanot — Sachin chawla05 (@SChawla05) December 18, 2022

Bhusa ese ese hil jata yaar kyu yaar. #ShalinBhanot ye lo yaar https://t.co/fwodzpuF00 — Khushverse (@khushverse) December 18, 2022

It is evident Shalin has had enough of her & despite warnings from his fellow inmates, he continued to pacify Tina during her insecurities but this time Shalin's frustration had peaked & he threw his lighter that accidentally landed next to Tina. Tina later instigated him & asked whether Shalin intended to hurt her & cried foul over the fact that he came charging at her to hit her.

Itni fake matt Bano #TinaDatta janta sab dekh rahi hai. When Stan charged the same way at Shalin, tab toh tum Stan ki side le rahi thi. Agar Stan galat nahi tha, toh #ShalinBhanot ko kyu galat bol rahi ho? December 17, 2022

Jab #Stan gusse mein Shalin ko vase uthake maarne gaya tha tab toh #TinaDatta ne Stan ki side li, toh ab #ShalinBhanot ne toh lighter zameen pe feka, woh bhi tab jab Tina ne instigate kiya usko. Stop playing the women card always chudail. — shalinsena (@shalinsena) December 17, 2022

Kya ye wahi #TinaDatta hai jisne Stan aur Shalin ke zagde mein Stan ki side Li thi? Jab Stan aisehi gusse se Shalin ki taraf gaya tha, tab woh galat nahi tha, toh ab #ShalinBhanot kaise galat hai? Hypocrisy ki Murat Tina Datta. — Shalin Bhanot (@shalinsquad) December 17, 2022

#TinaDatta thoda hypocrisy kamm dikhao. kuch nahi toh kamsekam double dholki banna toh band kardo. Jab tumne khud #ShalinBhanot ke upar Stan ko chuna ye bolke ki Stan toh sirf gusse mein gaya, lekin kuch kia nahi toh ab Shalin gusse mein baat kar raha hai toh usko kyu galat bola — renu Varma (@renuVar09) December 17, 2022

Now netizens have reacted to it, they took to Twitter and expressed their views. One of them wrote, “That "oooohh acting chalu " comment made by Sha to Tina was bang on.. Swad aagya ..” The second one said, “Shalin bhanot is so unintentionally funny, i have tears in my eyes laughing.”

