Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot mimicking Tina Datta during fight sparks meme fest, netizens say 'der aye darust aye'

In the recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, Tina Datta claimed that Shalin Bhanot tried to hit her after the latter threw a lighter at her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 05:00 PM IST

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta have been making headlines ever since they entered Bigg Boss 16 house. Their chemistry often grabs everyone’s attention, just when we thought the two were headed out for a fresh start during the Weekend Ka Waar episode where Shalin extended the olive branch, Tina continues to play the victim card. 

In the recent episode, Tina claimed that Shalin tried to hit her after the latter threw a lighter at her. It all started during a light-hearted conversation between Ankit Gupta and Shalin Bhanot where Ankit asked him to either choose between a letter from his family or saving Tina, he honestly chose the former. This didn't go down well with Tina and she walked out with Shalin following her, albeit this time to confront her for not mending her ways. 

It is evident Shalin has had enough of her & despite warnings from his fellow inmates, he continued to pacify Tina during her insecurities but this time Shalin's frustration had peaked & he threw his lighter that accidentally landed next to Tina. Tina later instigated him & asked whether Shalin intended to hurt her & cried foul over the fact that he came charging at her to hit her. 

Now netizens have reacted to it, they took to Twitter and expressed their views. One of them wrote, “That "oooohh acting chalu " comment made by Sha to Tina was bang on.. Swad aagya ..” The second one said, “Shalin bhanot is so unintentionally funny, i have tears in my eyes laughing.”

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Who is Zuzu? Tina Datta's rumoured boyfriend sparks meme fest, actress gets brutally trolled

The third person wrote, “Kya ye wahi #TinaDatta hai jisne Stan aur Shalin ke zagde mein Stan ki side Li thi? Jab Stan aisehi gusse se Shalin ki taraf gaya tha, tab woh galat nahi tha, toh ab #ShalinBhanot kaise galat hai? Hypocrisy ki Murat Tina Datta.” The fourth one said, “Jab #Stan gusse mein Shalin ko vase uthake maarne gaya tha tab toh #TinaDatta ne Stan ki side li, toh ab #ShalinBhanot ne toh lighter zameen pe feka, woh bhi tab jab Tina ne instigate kiya usko. Stop playing the women card always chudail.”

