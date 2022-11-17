Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-MC Stan get into physical fight after argument with Tina Datta

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot and MC Stan have turned into rivals. In the new promo shared by the official page of Colors TV, Shalin and MC Stan can be seen getting into a physical fight over Tina Datta

As per the media reports, it all started when Shalin was giving a foot massage to Tina who suffered injury. However, Tina asked him to not give her a massage as it was giving her more pain. MC Stan, who was also sitting there, suggested Shalin to not give her a massage. But Shalin ignored him which made Stan angry. This argument led to a big fight between the duo.

Meanwhile, Shiv can also be seen supporting MC Stan. Netizens have reacted to the teaser. One of them wrote, “Aaj raat pata chalega kon shi hai kon galt hai.” The second one said, “WE STAND WITH SHALIN If you guys like #ShalinBhanot but are scared cz of big fandoms...don't worry... he is doing great in the show. he needs support now.” The third person one said, “Ye #TinaDatta and #ShalinBhanot kis kis topics pe ladte rehte hai ??..inka hi kuch samaj ni aata..dono ko faltu ki chid chid krni hai bs.”

Another said, “#ShalinBhanot gives a maximum of content! It's his credit that the show is a clean hit after 2 flop seasons..” The fifth person commented, “Stan abused #ShalinBhanot first using Maa ki gaali. Stan abuses everybody.” The sixth one said, “#MCStan was controlling his anger from day one but afterall he is a gangster so it has to happen. #BB16 #ShalinBhanot body se kuch nhi hota jigra lagta hai maarne ko. #ShivThakre #AbduRozik.”

Earlier, Bigg Boss fans took to Twitter and slammed Sajid Khan for being so arrogant and biased. Some of them also slammed him for smoking openly in Bigg Boss house and not being sorry for it. One of them wrote, “Pura boring h Sajid khan koi Game nahi h uska. Khali Ghar m kute kuti Pal rakhe h apneliye.” The second one said, “What about his fake acting & fake cuteness in the BB house. He keep smoking outside & still #BiggBoss gave him Cigarettes. All the time most of the food goes to this pig. His active level same as pig. plz throw this molester out of #BiggBoss16.”