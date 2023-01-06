Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot interrupts Salman Khan saying 'don't go hard' on Tina Datta, host becomes furious

Shalin Bhanot Tina Datta getting schooled by Salman Khan

Bigg Boss peaks during the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes as the audience love to see their favourite actor Salman Khan, analysing housemates and give them a reality check. After a heavy week of fights, arguments, and unexpected intimacy, Salman lashes out at the contestants over their behaviour.

At first, Salman takes Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's case. Their intimate closeness during MC Stan's concert has bought them attention. The entire house and even netizens looked confused over their relationship, and they have earned the title of being fake contestants. Salman asks Tina, "Kiske saath khel rahi ho? (With whom are you playing?)" He continues questioning her equation with Shalin and says that she's using their chemistry at her convenience. Khan schools Tina about her dubious personality, and how can she switch sides so swiftly. Salman's comments leave Tina baffled, and suddenly Shalin interrupts. In a low tone, Shalin asks Salman to stay quiet, and suggests, "Don't go hard on her." A furious Salman asks Shalin to say it once again, but the latter instantly apologises to the host.

Watch the promo

Before Salman takes over the episode, Shalin and Priyanka get into another ugly argument. Priyanka continues questioning Shalin's gameplay, and this leaves him more furious. In the promo, Shalin is seen having food, when Choudhary mocks Bhanot's game. Shalin gets angry and flips his food plate. Even Tina Datta asks Shalin to stand with his friends, rather than mock them, and this makes him more furious.

In the New Year episode, Shalin and Tina got intimately close at MC Stan's concert, and they had an ugly argument before the main event. Many housemates and even the netizens consider #ShaTina bond as 'fake' and dramatised for cameras. BB even asked other contestants to comment about their bond, and they all called them out for creating drama and fake love story in the house. As far as nominations are concerned, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Sajid Khan, Sreejita De, Archana Gautam, and Soundarya Sharma are nominated for this week's eviction.