Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot gives ring to Tina Datta, patches up with her after huge fight

On the 20th day of Bigg Boss, Tina Dutta was seen crying and Soundarya was seen comforting her. Shalin Bhanot claims Tina made fun of his feelings. Tina is informed by Bigg Boss in the confession room that her pet's condition has deteriorated and is critical. She sobs and tells Shalin about this. They discuss their disagreements. Shalin then gives Tina a ring.

Bigg Boss is curious about how they rekindled their friendship. To allay his uncertainty, he assures them not to worry and says, "I want to know yeh hriday parivartan kaise hua." Tina complains to Bigg Boss about how annoying Shalin is.

The two begin to argue, but Bigg Boss interrupts them to say that he took the initiative to make things right. Despite the fact that it is a private problem, he explains, "Because Tina's pet isn't doing well, I thought about intervening." According to Tina, friendship shouldn't cause priorities to shift.

Shalin and Tina decide to put the incident behind them and not bring it up again. Bigg Boss still wants to know if their reconciliation is sincere. Tina abruptly stands up and shows a ring on her finger (suggesting Shalin gave it to her as a mark of their friendship). Tina blushes as she runs while displaying the ring.

Fpr the unversed, After Big Boss initiated the 'Gossip sessions' tasks, Mansi and Archana entertained BB the most. MC Stan, Gautam, and Shiv Thakare shared their take on Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta's relationship. While rapper MC Stan stated ki 'iska katega' and he is confident about the fact that Tina will ditch Bhanot for the game.

Shiv Thakare had some similar feelings about the actor's budding romance. Shiv further added that there will be a time when Tina will push Bhanot away from the game. On the other side, Shalin was blushing constantly blushing when he asked to come into the confession room. Shalin stated that Tina has fallen in love with him, and his cheeks turned pink during the conversation.