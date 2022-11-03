Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Gautam Vig get into verbal spat after latter eliminates Tina Datta from Captaincy task

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen lashing out at Archana Gautam for not maintaining hygiene in the kitchen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 fans will witness a big twist as ex-captains of the Bigg Boss house will be electing the next captain of the house. The captaincy challenge involves the four ex-captains Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and Gautam Singh Vig who will be eliminating a few housemates from the captaincy race.

In this game, all the competing contestants will be seen standing beside a makeshift mushroom that has their name on it. One by one, each ex-captain will blow the trumpet and choose two contestants who they want to extricate from the captaincy race to the swimming pool. The chosen contestant has to jump into the pool after the ex-captain states their explanation for deeming them unfit for captaincy. The last one standing after this drill will be the new captain. It will be interesting to watch who escapes the swimming pool and brings in a new reign of captaincy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

For this task, the eligible competitors will be seen pitching themselves to the ex-captains for a chance to stay out of the pool and win the captaincy. During the captaincy race, a huge fight erupts between Shalin Bhanot and Gautam Singh Vig, who share a love-hate bromance. It starts with Tina Datta (who has a soft corner for Shalin) requesting Gautam to allow her to be captain, but Gautam eliminates her from the race. This outrages Shalin who starts abusing Gautam and accuses him of being a traitor.

The drama doesn't stop here! While preparing lunch, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary will be seen lashing out at Archana Gautam for cooking various meals in a day and not maintaining hygiene in the kitchen.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the other hand, Shalin’s unrelenting pleas for chicken infuriates Bigg Boss who reprimands Shalin and conveys that no separate chicken packets will be made available for him. It will be exciting to watch how the chicken-obsessed Shalin reacts to the master’s decision.

