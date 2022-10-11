Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot disrespects doctor, says 'you are unqualified for me'

When the doctor came to see the Bigg Boss contestant Shalin Bhanot, the actor 'you are not qualified for me, kay kia hai tumne? MBBS?"

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 11:55 PM IST

Credit: Shalin Bhanot/Instagram

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot misbehaved with the doctor who came to see him inside the house. Shalin told him 'you are unqualified for me.'

Shalin, who is having some medical conditions, often tells other housemates that he is advised to have a certain amount of protein intake in a day. Therefore, according to him, the chicken that Bigg Boss sends is for him. 

When the doctor came to see the actor, he told him 'you are not qualified for me, kay kia hai tumne? MBBS?" Bigg Boss fans are not happy with his behavior, they took to Twitter and slammed Shalin.

On day 9, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot got into an argument after the latter said that the chicken is for him. The politician lost her cool after Shalin started shouting at her for the food.

Archana started yelling at the contestants who were supporting Shalin. She said ‘are you afraid of him, iske kutte (dogs) ho tum sab’. Hearing this, Nimrit Kaur shouted ‘hum kisi ke kutte nahi hai’. Archana stated she will cook chicken for everyone, even if it is for one person.

 

