Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot disrespects doctor, says 'you are unqualified for me'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot misbehaved with the doctor who came to see him inside the house. Shalin told him 'you are unqualified for me.'

Shalin, who is having some medical conditions, often tells other housemates that he is advised to have a certain amount of protein intake in a day. Therefore, according to him, the chicken that Bigg Boss sends is for him.

Serial abuser #ShalinBhanot needs vit-p (vitamin pitai thrice a day) by Archana earlier I had some doubt about Archana but now I know she is the only one who knows how to give back self-obsessed chapri like him. — Snowdrop (@Snowdrop4you) October 11, 2022

If #ShalinBhanot really has some medical condition than #BiggBoss should send the required amount of chicken which he needs plus some extra chicken for others.#BiggBoss16 — (@UmarRiazFandom) October 11, 2022

When the doctor came to see the actor, he told him 'you are not qualified for me, kay kia hai tumne? MBBS?" Bigg Boss fans are not happy with his behavior, they took to Twitter and slammed Shalin.

On day 9, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot got into an argument after the latter said that the chicken is for him. The politician lost her cool after Shalin started shouting at her for the food.

Archana started yelling at the contestants who were supporting Shalin. She said ‘are you afraid of him, iske kutte (dogs) ho tum sab’. Hearing this, Nimrit Kaur shouted ‘hum kisi ke kutte nahi hai’. Archana stated she will cook chicken for everyone, even if it is for one person.