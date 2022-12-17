Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot calls Tina Datta 'gadhi', latter says 'haan mai gadhi'

During their fight inside Bigg Boss 16 house, Shalin Bhanot called Tina Datta 'gadhi '(donkey), to which Tina Datta replied, "haan hu main gadhi."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 17, 2022, 11:35 PM IST

File Photo

In the recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta got into a verbal fight after Ankit Gupta asked the former what 'he would have done if he had to choose between Tina Datta and the letter sent by his family'. 

Shalin Bhanot said that he would have chosen a letter over Tina after which the actress got upset and said that he is not her friend. They got into a verbal spat, latter Shalin threw lighter at Tina Datta. After this, Tina lost her cool and started questioning his intentions, she mentioned that Shalin was trying to hurt her.

During their fight, Shalin called Tina Datta 'gadhi '(donkey), Tina Datta replied, "haan hu main gadhi." 

 

