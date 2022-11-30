Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks Tina Datta's heart by saying 'I am not interested in you,' actress gets stunned

Shalin Bhanot- Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16: The wild-card entrants Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar reflected how Shalin Bhanot's gameplay and this revelation affected the latter. In Tuesday's episode, the golden boys were discussing the show with Shiv Thakare and others. Shalin joined the conversation, and asked "Kaun kaun se daag lage hai mere daaman mein?" Sunny said, "Bahut bhaagte ho peeche," and laughed. This fumed Bhanot, and he confronted Tina Datta.

Tina and Shalin had a long discussion about their 'rumoured relationship' near the bathroom area. Shalin straightaway cleared it out that he has no feelings for Tina, he doesn't even want to meet her after the show. This left Tina shocked. The actress tried to explain to him, but Bhanot was not ready to listen. Shalin added, "Main aapke pyaar mein pagal hoon, aisa bilkul nahi hai. I don't have feelings or love for you. I am not interested in you Tina. You're hurting my feelings, dignity and self-respect Tina."

Earlier, Golden Boys Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar entered the controversial reality show as wildcards. In the promo dropped the official page of Colors, they can be seen entering the house. The promo shows showed two men standing with dozens of gold chains on their necks. One even had "Nana" written on it. The caption read, "Golden entry ke saath Hum aa rahe hai Bigg Boss ke ghar mein bannkar Wildcard?"

For the unversed, Sunny and Sanjay are known for their love for chunky gold necklaces and bracelets. Sunny has a massive following of 1.6 million, Sanjay has a following of an impressive 1 million. As far as nominations are concerned, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, and Sajid Khan are nominated for this week's eviction.