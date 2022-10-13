Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot becomes Archana Gautam's voice after housemates ask her to 'shut up'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Shalin Bhanot and Archana Gautam, who are locked inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, are making headlines since day 1. Archana is one of those contestants who are never tired of speaking and fighting.

We often see Abdu Rozik telling Archana to ‘speak less’. In the new promo shared by the official page of Colors T, Bigg Boss can be heard asking housemates to name one person who has the most irritating voice and tell that person to ‘shut up’. Interestingly, everyone names Archana and Bigg Boss asks her to be quiet till his next order.

Later, Bigg Boss calls Shalin and Archana to the confession room to tell them that the actor has to be the politician's voice from now. For the unversed, Archana and Shalin often fight with each other.

One of the social media users wrote, “When big boss said shut up archna.” The second one said, “Archana is f***ing Rockstar! Everything she does is amazing. Would love to see more of Archana and Shaleen, they are so funny together!!” The thir person commented, “Nahiii biggbos ye nahi ho sakta humhe archana ko sunna pasand hai aur aapne usko bolesehi mana kar diya very bad.” Another said, “Shalin & Archana waah maza aayega... Archana plz Shalin ko itna pareshan kro ki show chhor ke chla jaaye .”

Meanwhile, After winning the task, Priyanka asked Shalin and Archana to share the room. When Shalin was sleeping, Archana pranked him and tried to scare the actor. Tina Datta and Sumbul were also there in the room and started laughing. Shalin got scared, he said 'kya kar rhe ho aap? kya kar rhe ho aap?'

In the morning, Shalin confessed his feeling for Tina Datta to Gautam Vig. He even said that he will confess this to Tina, later, he was heard telling the actress that he will meet her outside. He indirectly said 'I love you'.