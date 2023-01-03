Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot asks if Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma are lesbians

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

In the recent Bigg Boss 16 episode, Archana Gautam questioned Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's relationship. When Shalin Bhanot was defending his relationship with Tina Datta, he made a disappointing comment about Archana Gautam and Soundarya Sharma's friendship.

Shalin was seen trying to defend his romantic dance with Tina on new year's eve asking if Archana and Soundarya are lesbians too because they share the same blanket. Archana and Soundarya slammed Shalin for his statement and called it 'gender biased'. Archana called it "too personal" and asked Shalin to take back his words.

Not just this, but Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia also jumped into the argument after Soundarya narrated the entire incident to her. She called Shalin "cheap" and said, "Ye har din or cheap hota jaa raha hai (he`s getting cheaper by the day)." However, when Shalin told this to Tina, she seemed to be very proud of his move and praised him in the bathroom area.

All the housemates were seen gossiping about the two. Even Bigg Boss got angry when Shalin and Tina broke rules during MC Stan, Seedhe Maut, and Ikka’s live concert. Netizens also slammed them for spoiling their live concert. Now, in the latest Bigg Boss 16 episode, MC Stan was heard telling everyone that his friend Ikka was irritated after seeing Tina and Shalin’s romance.

He revealed that Ikka told him ki, “bhai ye kya chalu hai, y kya horra hai.” He further told MC Stan, “Shalin ko shaana kar,” which meant that get him out of this house. After Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s cozy moments during MC Stan, Seedhe Maut and Ikka’s concert grabbed attention, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their anger as they feel Tina and Shalin spoiled MC Stan’s concert. (With inputs from IANS)

