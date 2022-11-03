Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot argues with BB for chicken, Archana Gautam lashes out on actor

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and his struggle to get adequate chicken continues. In the new promo shared by Colors, we can see Shalin constantly asking BB to send chicken for him. Bigg Boss calls him into the confession room, and confronts him saying 'baar baar alag se chicken nahi aayega." Shalin loses his cool and argues with BB, but the latter shuts him up by saying, "Ho gaya."

Yesterday, after MC Stan won the courtroom trial task, he was allotted food for the housemates and was also given the freedom to distribute it as per his will. Among the other food items, boxes of chicken were also provided, but Stan gave them to Abdu and asked him to keep them safe. Bhanot backs his argument by stating that housemates are behaving 'inhuman' but BB doesn't care to listen. Shalin gets furious and roams around like a hyper person. Tina tries to calm him down, but will she be successful? Even Archana Gautam lashes out on actor's behaviour.

Let's watch the video

In the task BB Ki Adalat, given by Bigg Boss, housemates pointed fingers at Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Vig's relationship. The house is turned into a courtroom, Ankit Gupta and Gori Nagori are seen as judges and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia plays a lawyer.

Nimrit is seen putting her case forward as she said, "Soundarya aur Gautam... relationship waakae hi fake hai? (Are their relationship actually fake?)" Archana Gautam came in as the first witness and said, "Mujhe yeh rishta fake lagta hai (I think this relationship is fake)."

Gautam is seen justifying himself by saying that whatever are his feelings it is there. Tina Datta was another witness who said: "All of a sudden how has this relationship turned into love." To which, Soundarya hits back and said, "Fake ki baat kar rahe hai toh Shalin aur Tina kya kar rahe hai (If you guys are talking about bing fake, what are Shalin and Tina doing)." Soundarya was hinting at their growing closeness in the show. Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Chaudhary and Ankit Gupta, who look adorable together, got into a verbal spat. They are seen arguing after a fight with co-housemate Shalin Bhanot.