Bigg Boss 16 set to explode as Fahmaan Khan ready to join Sumbul Touqeer in Salman Khan's show?

Television stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan won hearts with their chemistry in the show Imlie. They became a household name in the world of television after their stint in the show. Sumbul is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Interestingly, as per the new media reports, Fahmaan Khan will also join Colors for Ekta Kapoor’s news show. Meanwhile, their fans took to social media and started assuming that the actor will also appear in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 for the promotions during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

One of the fans wrote, “OKAY!! Fahmaan Going To Promote His Upcoming Show On BigBoss 16 And Share Stage With Host Salmaan Khan, and Then Salman: Sumbul Apse Koyi Milne Aayea Hain… P.s Apni brilliant Friend Ko Milne Ke Liyeee, colors Ka Show hi Sign kar Liaa. Kya Baat Ha.”

The second one mentioned, “They were & they will always be closest to our heart no matter what so..!!.” The second one mentioned, “They were & hey will always be closest to our heart no matter what so..!!” The third person wrote, “After Imlie by seeing his hype I was 100% sure that @fahmaankhan will get approached either by Ekta or Colors.. (as he rejected bb offer for 4 times n showed dat he's only into acting) And now he bagged Ekta's show that too on Colors.”

Earlier, Fahmaan shared the Bigg Boss 16 promo of Sumbul on his Instagram and called her a firebrand to watch out for. On his Instagram, Fahmaan wrote, "All the best Jugli... aag hai tu bas be you and don't let anyone change that." Fahmaan and Sumbul's chemistry in the show Imlie has a loyal fanbase, and people still consider them as one of the cute jodi of television.

