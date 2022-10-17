Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16 set to explode as Fahmaan Khan ready to join Sumbul Touqeer in Salman Khan's show?

Fans assumed that Fahmaan Khan will appear in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 for the promotions during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 08:28 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 set to explode as Fahmaan Khan ready to join Sumbul Touqeer in Salman Khan's show?
Credit: Sumbul/Instagram

Television stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan won hearts with their chemistry in the show Imlie. They became a household name in the world of television after their stint in the show. Sumbul is currently locked inside Bigg Boss 16 house.

Interestingly, as per the new media reports, Fahmaan Khan will also join Colors for Ekta Kapoor’s news show. Meanwhile, their fans took to social media and started assuming that the actor will also appear in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss 16 for the promotions during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

One of the fans wrote, “OKAY!! Fahmaan Going To Promote His Upcoming Show On BigBoss 16 And Share Stage With Host Salmaan Khan, and Then Salman: Sumbul Apse Koyi Milne Aayea Hain…  P.s Apni brilliant Friend Ko Milne Ke Liyeee, colors Ka Show hi Sign kar Liaa. Kya Baat Ha.”

The second one mentioned, “They were & they will always be closest to our heart no matter what so..!!.” The second one mentioned, “They were & hey will always be closest to our heart no matter what so..!!” The third person wrote, “After Imlie by seeing his hype I was 100% sure that @fahmaankhan will get approached either by Ekta or Colors.. (as he rejected bb offer for 4 times n showed dat he's only into acting) And now he bagged Ekta's show that too on Colors.”

Subul

Earlier, Fahmaan shared the Bigg Boss 16 promo of Sumbul on his Instagram and called her a firebrand to watch out for. On his Instagram, Fahmaan wrote, "All the best Jugli... aag hai tu bas be you and don't let anyone change that."  Fahmaan and Sumbul's chemistry in the show Imlie has a loyal fanbase, and people still consider them as one of the cute jodi of television.

Also read- Bigg Boss 16: Fahmaan Khan reacts to Imlie star Sumbul Toqueer's participation in show, says 'aag hai tu bas...'

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Photos: Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Sussane Khan, others attend Bunty Sajdeh's birthday bash
In pics: Arjun Kapoor looks uber cool in blue sweatshirt
Jupiter will be closest to Earth in 70 years on September 26, all you need to know
These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with anxiety and fatigue
Viral Photos of the Day: Rakul Preet Singh promotes Thank God, Chitrangda Singh dazzles Lakme Fashion Week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Marathi singer makes a rap song on Suryakumar Yadav, star Indian batsman reacts
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.