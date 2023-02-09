Bigg Boss 16: Sargun Mehta roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the show, asks fans to vote for her

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 07:37 AM IST
On Wednesday, actress and producer Sargun Mehta extended her support to her actress and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sargun appealed to fans to vote for Priyanka, and make her the winner of Bigg Boss 16.
For the unversed, Priyanka has been the leading star of Sargun's maiden production, Uddariyaan. Priyanka starred in the romantic drama with Ankit Gupta, and their chemistry has been lauded by the masses. Sargun showed her support by sharing a carousel post on her Instagram. In the post, Sargun dropped photos from one of their parties, in which she's posing with her lead stars Priyanka-Ankit, and her husband Ravi Dubey.
Mehta shared the photo with a special message, "ROOTING for our girl to win and bring the trophy home @priyankachaharchoudhary ..My mom has been saying since the 1st episode ki "baaki sab khelne aayein hain, priyanka jeetne aayi hai (others are here to play, she's here to win)." Winning and ruling hearts. Vote for her if you havnt yet.. tejo for the win (trophy emoji)."
Here's the post
As soon as Sargun shared the photos, several of Priyanka's fans appreciated Sargun's gesture. A user wrote, "Thank you so much sargun #pariforthewin #priyankitreunion." Another user wrote, "I agree her personality which can't be unnoticed...she is like that diamond which has been polished now...I love her maturity." One of the users wrote, "Yes #PariForTheWin #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is going to win the show, Ameen." A netizen wrote, "hank u so for support much appreciated all respect Maam the rumours said u din like her so I was offended thank u so much all love to jahaan #priyankit fan crazy fan ankit se bolo Hume thoda attention toh de Baat toh kare year hardly NY posts."
For the winner's trophy, Priyanka is competing with Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will happen on February 12.