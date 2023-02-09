Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Sargun Mehta roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the show, asks fans to vote for her

Actress and producer Sargun Mehta supported her Uddariyaan star Tejo aka Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and shared a special message for her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 07:37 AM IST

Sargun Mehta
On Wednesday, actress and producer Sargun Mehta extended her support to her actress and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sargun appealed to fans to vote for Priyanka, and make her the winner of Bigg Boss 16. 
 
For the unversed, Priyanka has been the leading star of Sargun's maiden production, Uddariyaan. Priyanka starred in the romantic drama with Ankit Gupta, and their chemistry has been lauded by the masses. Sargun showed her support by sharing a carousel post on her Instagram. In the post, Sargun dropped photos from one of their parties, in which she's posing with her lead stars Priyanka-Ankit, and her husband Ravi Dubey. 
 
Mehta shared the photo with a special message, "ROOTING for our girl to win and bring the trophy home @priyankachaharchoudhary ..My mom has been saying since the 1st episode ki "baaki sab khelne aayein hain, priyanka jeetne aayi hai (others are here to play, she's here to win)." Winning and ruling hearts. Vote for her if you havnt yet.. tejo for the win (trophy emoji)." 
 
Here's the post
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sargun Mehta (@sargunmehta)

 

As soon as Sargun shared the photos, several of Priyanka's fans appreciated Sargun's gesture. A user wrote, "Thank you so much sargun #pariforthewin #priyankitreunion." Another user wrote, "I agree her personality which can't be unnoticed...she is like that diamond which has been polished now...I love her maturity." One of the users wrote, "Yes #PariForTheWin #PriyankaChaharChoudhary is going to win the show, Ameen." A netizen wrote, "hank u so for support much appreciated all respect Maam the rumours said u din like her so I was offended thank u so much all love to jahaan #priyankit fan crazy fan ankit se bolo Hume thoda attention toh de Baat toh kare year hardly NY posts." 

For the winner's trophy, Priyanka is competing with Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, and Archana Gautam. The grand finale of Bigg Boss 16 will happen on February 12. 

 
Discover surprising health benefits of Dates: From fiber, antioxidants to more
Happy birthday Adivi Sesh: A look at unknown facts about Major actor
Shraddha Kapoor turns heads as she stuns in yellow outfit, interacts with fans
In pics| Mallika Sherawat burns the internet with her sizzling hot bikini photos
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding: Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor arrive at Suniel Shetty's Khandala farmhouse
