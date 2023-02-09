Bigg Boss 16: Sargun Mehta roots for Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to win the show, asks fans to vote for her

Sargun Mehta

On Wednesday, actress and producer Sargun Mehta extended her support to her actress and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. Sargun appealed to fans to vote for Priyanka, and make her the winner of Bigg Boss 16.

For the unversed, Priyanka has been the leading star of Sargun's maiden production, Uddariyaan. Priyanka starred in the romantic drama with Ankit Gupta , and their chemistry has been lauded by the masses. Sargun showed her support by sharing a carousel post on her Instagram. In the post, Sargun dropped photos from one of their parties, in which she's posing with her lead stars Priyanka-Ankit, and her husband Ravi Dubey.

Mehta shared the photo with a special message, "ROOTING for our girl to win and bring the trophy home @priyankachaharchoudhary ..My mom has been saying since the 1st episode ki "baaki sab khelne aayein hain, priyanka jeetne aayi hai (others are here to play, she's here to win)." Winning and ruling hearts. Vote for her if you havnt yet.. tejo for the win (trophy emoji)."

Here's the post