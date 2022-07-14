Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to charge over Rs 1000 crore for upcoming season?

File Photo

Bigg Boss as usual garnered media attention much before its official debut of new season. Salman Khan will be back hosting the contentious programme in its 16th season, which is scheduled to make a comeback. The Dabangg Khan has hosted the programme for the past 13 years and will do it again this year. He has reportedly left the show numerous times, but none of the reports were ever confirmed.

As Bigg Boss 16 approaches, a growing list of celebrities whose names are anticipated to appear as candidates in the contentious house is emerging. According to rumours that are presently circulating regarding the host Salman Khan, we may need to wait a little longer for the producers to officially announce the season and its contestants. He is hosting the programme, and on social media, there are rumours about the fees he will be demanding this time.

Salman Khan even admitted during one of the press conferences that every time he plans to leave, the producers manage to persuade him and he returns as the host. But it appears that things have changed this time. According to the most recent reports, the host's fees could increase by three times. You did really hear correctly! For the 16th season, the superstar has requested fees that have tripled.

According to Koimoi, a report in Tellychakkar states, “Salman has asked for a three-time hiked fee considering that he hasn’t got a big hike in the past few seasons and this time he is adamant that until he doesn’t get a hike he won’t be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.”

If these reports are true, Salman Khan might receive a total payment of Rs 1050 crore for hosting Bigg Boss 16 as his fees for hosting Bigg Boss 15 was approximately 350 crore. No confirmation has been provided, therefore we will wait for the most updates.