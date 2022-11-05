Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams 'hypocrite' Sajid Khan, calls him out for his 'double standards'

ColorsTV/Instagram

For his actions within the Bigg Boss 16 house, Sajid Khan received a bashing from Salman Khan. In the most recent episode of Shanivaar Ka Vaar, the presenter Salman Khan will be seen criticizing Sajid Khan for his actions inside the house.

Salman is heard labelling Sajid Khan a hypocrite in a recent commercial shared by Colors. He inquired, "What is Sajid doing inside the house?," to which Sajid said, "I'll reveal my card when the moment is perfect. "Waqt aane pe patte dikhauga."

“Waqt yahan pe nahi milta. Aapko nikalne ka reason aap khud hi de rahe ho. Baat samajh mein aa rahi hai (You're giving everyone reasons to evict you. Do you understand it)? You are looking like a hypocrite. Stand lete ho phir stand badal dete ho (You take a stand then change it). Yeh hai double standards,” Salman added.

Gautam Vig was chastised by Sajid Khan for prioritizing being captain over eating. He became enraged with Gautam.

Contrarily, Gautam was attempting to get everyone to eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Shiv, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur, Abdu Rozik, and Gori Nagori stood by Sajid while he refused to eat anything. When Gautam visited Sajid to talk about his responsibilities, the director gave him the middle finger and yelled at him.

Also read:Sherlyn Chopra imitates Rakhi Sawant after she supports Sajid Khan, says '31 kilo makeup lagaati hai'

Sajid Khan has been charged with sexually harassing women. Even worse, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) banned Sajid for a year. Delhi's National Commission for Women and a few other organizations have demanded Khan's removal from the competition. However, Poonam Pandey and Karanvir Bohra stood behind Khan and pleaded with viewers to pardon the director.

In a recent tweet, Aamir Ali had said, “I may get trolled for this but I saw last night's episode and I found #SajidKhan very genuine, sweet, and funny.”