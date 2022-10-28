Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams Ankit Gupta's lazy behaviour, says 'kisi kaam ka nahi hai'

Salman Khan-Ankit Gupta

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: After combating Dengue, Salman Khan returns to Bigg Boss, and he makes a striking comeback by giving a reality check to a few contestants. Before Khan interacts with contestants, BB initiates a poll 'Mujhe Guardian Ki Zarurat Hain'.

As the name suggests, this poll requires all the housemates to cite the contestant who they think needs a guardian to play their game in the house. Ankit Gupta and Sumbul Touqeer get the most votes from the housemates and are made to sit behind a blackboard that reads 'Mujhe Guardian Ki Zarurat Hain'.

Then, Salman takes over the show, and he bombards truth bombs before the contestants. Khan questions Ankit's involvement in the house and calls his disinterest, and laziness in the house. The host adds that he looks like the least deserving contestant in the house, and lacks the confidence to stay in the house. He even says, "Yeh yaha par kisi kaam ka nahi hai."

The course of reality checks continues on this 'vaar' as the 'thappad' segment makes a comeback on the show. If all the housemates agree with Salman's opinion of the contestant sitting on the slap throne, the contestant will have to bear the consequences. Find out which housemates get slapped and witness the drama that follows in tonight's episode.

In the same episode, Katrina will be seen promoting his upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot in the show. In the clip that is going viral, Salman and Katrina will be seen dancing with Salman to Tip Tip Barsa Paani remake, the song in which the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress was seen showing off her sexy moves with Akshay Kumar in the last year's blockbuster Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.

It is also believed that Katrina will be joined by Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, her co-stars from the film, though none of them were seen in the promo for tonight's episode. Set to release on November 4, the Excel Entertainment production also stars Jackie Shroff and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.