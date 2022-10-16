Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan flaunts his washboard abs on show, fans say 'he's an icon'

File photo

Salman Khan, the Bigg Boss 16 host, shocked viewers by flaunting his six-pack abs on stage. Salman may be seen unbuttoning his shirt in a promo that the show's creators shared.

Fans praised the actor in the comment section of the promo.

One wrote, 'he is an icon', another wrote, 'today is a big day.'

Sreejita De was eliminated from Bigg Boss after receiving the fewest votes from viewers. The audience chose to save MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, and Gori Nagori over Sreejita despite the fact that Sreejita was also nominated.

Shanivaar Ka Vaar began with Salman confronting Sumbul. The actress broke down as Shalin and Tina were accused by the father of the Imlie star of 'using' Touqeer for their game. Shalin and Tina made Sumbul feel bad by making excuses for themselves.

Later, Salman initiated a task among the housemates to choose between Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia as the most 'genuine' person in the house. With the majority votes of nine people, Priyanka won the title of being the fairest and most genuine person in the house