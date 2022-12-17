Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan schools Sajid Khan for writing 'I love Tatti' on Abdu Rozik's back on Nimrit Kaur's birthday

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan, on Nimrit Kaur’s birthday, wrote ‘I love tatti’ on Abdu Rozik’s back. However, this didn’t go well with the Bigg Boss fans and the people who love seeing Abdu. Some of the people said that they are bullying Abdu who can’t understand Hindi.

Now during the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan took Sajid Khan’s class. He mentioned that it didn’t go well with the viewers and the people watching the show. He also asked him if Sajid is the one who keeps on telling Abdu to stay away from Nimrit as he cares for him, on the other side he is the one who makes fun of the singer.

He also said that making fun of someone on national television is not right especially when he doesn’t understand the language. Later, Sajid Khan apologisied and said that he didn't mean to hurt anyone and intentions were not bad. They were just having fun.

Even, Abdu's agency also issued a statement on the same and said that 'the team feels saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House'.

Even, Abdu’s agency also issued a statement on the same and said that ‘the team feels saddened and shocked that their client Abdu Rozik is being subjected to such inappropriate discriminatory behaviour in the Big Boss House’.

The official statement read, “It is morally unfitting to employ manipulative tactics and play with an innocent person's emotions for one's own malicious benefit, especially someone who doesn't fully comprehend the rationale behind a certain activity and take undue advantage of their simplicity and kindness."

Abdu cannot read or write in any other language, said the statement. "We are deeply disheartened with the recent incident showcased on national television. It's a breach of Abdu's trust and integrity to write words on his back without explaining to him the exact full meaning of them. We condemn such non-inclusive and non-compassionate behaviour and we are grateful that we enjoy the unparalleled support of the audiences and the fans. Abdu is in a foreign country and we expected a humane reception from the contestants."

It further read, "He is trying to establish a career for himself in India and not become a target of unsolicited humor and mockery on national television. It is indeed questionable that nobody has bothered to apologize to him or give him an explanation thus far but instead everyone has chosen to participate in this bullying and public ridicule. We hope that the makers of the reality show express some discerning precaution whilst publicising such morally incorrect footage and take legitimate action against those responsible for these insensitive and socially irresponsible acts."

