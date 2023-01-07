Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan lashes out on Archana Gautam, MC Stan over their ugly fight, suggests actress to walk out

Archana Gautam-Salman Khan-MC Stan

After putting Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot in place, Salman Khan charges at Archana Gautam and MC Stan. The wrath of Salman continues on Weekend Ka Vaar, and the host takes an account of Archana-Stan's abusive behaviour in the show.

In Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman bashes Archana and MC Stan for their ugly mudslinging argument. Khan asks both contestants, why they stoop low to abusing each other's parents. Salman asks Stan "Tu bata yeh jhagde mein tu sahi tha ya galat (You tell me whether you were right or wrong in this fight)?" The rapper admits that he shouldn't have said foul things about Archana's parents.

Here's the promo

However, Archana feels that her argument and the foul language she used for Stan were justified, and the latter deserves it. Salman breaks Archana's bubble, and tell her, "Yeh jo aap bolte rehte hai ghatiya aadmi, ghatiya fans, khairat mein aaya hai. Yaha agar koi khairat mein aaya hai na, toh woh hai Archana (You keep saying to Stan that he's a filthy person with filthy fans, and he's here because of the mercy of the makers. However, it's you who is staying in the house due to mercy of the makers)." Archana continues to act rigidly. Thus, Salman replies, "Agar yeh aapka attitude hai, toh abhi-ke-abhi darwaza kholta hu, jaiye aap yaha se (If this is your attitude, then I will get the gates open, you can walk from the show)."