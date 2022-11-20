Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan reveals Shalin Bhanot will have to pay Rs 2 crore to quit show midway

File photo

In Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan will be seen having an intense conversation with Shalin Bhanot. Shalin was shown expressing his wish to quit the show in earlier promos. Speaking of the same, Salman warned Shalin from doing the same and informed him that Tina Dutta wasn't to blame for his exit.

Colors shared the promo with caption “Salman ne lagaayi Shalin ko fatkaar. Kya woh sunega unki baat (Salman gave Shalin a thrashing, will he listen to him)?”

Salman tells Shalin, “Jeetne aaye they aur quit karke jarahe ho? Your loss, that means you could not handle it. Dono taraf se mazak udna hai. Ek to 2 crore dene padenge, wo to aap dedoge. Aapko paiso ki koi kami hai nahi bhai. Aur quitter and loser ke naam se jaane jaoge, ki ye koi bhi kaam pura nahi kar pata, beech me chhod deta hai. Wo sab aapko gawara hai to you are more than welcome.”

For the unversed, Shalin repeatedly asked the producers to watch the footage and make a decision soon after MC Stan and Shiv physically attacked him. He attempted to eliminate MC Stan with all of his might because he wanted to get rid of him. Shalin, Stan, and Tina Datta were called to the confession room by BB at 3.30 am. Prior to that, Tina attempted to calm Shalin down while also lending her support to MC Stan. Datta said that she was only being neutral when Bhanot questioned her relationship and devotion.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot decides to take voluntary exit after MC Stan's physical attack, Salman Khan reacts

The taskmaster questioned Tina about the situation in the confession room and asked her to identify the guilty. Although Tina claimed that both contestants made mistakes, she insisted that Archana should also go home if Stan is booted out. Tina stated that the politician also disregarded the rules by fighting physically with Shiv Thakare.