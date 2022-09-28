Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan responds to reports of him charging a whopping fee of Rs 1,000 crore for show

On the rumour that his fees added up to Rs 1,000 crore, Salman Khan said: "I would never get this much and if in reality..." Read on to know more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 28, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan responds to reports of him charging a whopping fee of Rs 1,000 crore for show
Salman Khan-Bigg Boss 16/Viral Bhayani

Salman Khan candidly answered questions about the many rumours that are circulating about him, starting with nixing the theory that he was not going to host Bigg Boss 16 and that his fees have touched Rs 1,000 crore.

Speaking to journalists at the virtual media briefing, Salman said: "Well, I am often asked if I am doing the show or not, so I get irritated sometimes and tell these people that I don't want to do the show. But these people are helpless as they feel if not me, then who else. So, they have no choice." By 'they', the star obviously meant the producers of the show.

On the rumour that his fees added up to Rs 1,000 crore, he said: "I would never get this much and if in reality, I get this amount, I don't think I'd be working. I have a lot of expenses like on lawyers and because of these rumours, income-tax people will start noticing me."

When asked why he has returned to the show as host, he said: "I learn a lot on this show and get to meet so many people, and whenever they go off track, I bring them back in the right direction. I protect the bullied and bully the ones who bully. In the four months when this show goes on, we bond like a family."

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Meet Abdu Rozik, first contestant of Salman Khan's reality show

On whether he would like to invite a Bollywood couple on the show, Salman said: "No one. I don't think anyone can play the game inside. It's a different thing. I would not take the names but I would like to have a few contestants who would go inside single but come out from the house together."

Salman then talked about his mother's diminishing love for the show. He revealed: "She used to watch it religiously. Now, she also watches other shows. This might be because she feels that she has had too much of 'Bigg Boss'."

On being asked about a piece of advice given to him by his mother, he mentioned jokingly: "She tells me to go and teach them a lesson. That is why I get so charged up."

Bigg Boss 16 is all set to start from October 1 at 9:30 p.m. on Colors.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ICMAI CMA Inter, Final June 2022 Result DECLARED at icmai.in: Here's all you need to know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.