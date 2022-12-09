Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan grooves to Dil Diyan Gallan with Shehnaaz Gill, compliments actress in Punjabi

It is a treat for Shehnaaz fans to see her back on the Bigg Boss sets. Check out her fun banter with host Salman Khan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 07:26 AM IST

Salman Khan- Shehnaaz Gill

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame is all set to make an appearance on the latest season of the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. IT will truly be a homecoming moment for Gill, as she earned nationwide fame by participating in the 13th season of the show. Bigg Boss 14 was won by the late Sidharth Shukla, and she was close with the deceased actor. 

In the promo for the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Shehnaaz was seen reuniting with Salman. The duo even danced to Dil Diyan Gallan from Salman`s 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. 

Watch the promo

Reports suggest that Shehnaaz will be accompanied by MTV Hustle 2 winner and rapper MC Square in this upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 as they will be promoting their new song Ghani Syaani on the show.

This is not the first time that the actress has made an appearance on Bigg Boss after her season. She appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss seasons 14 and 15, the latter of which was an emotional one. It was Shenaaz`s first appearance on the show after the death of her rumoured beau and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. 

She also performed the song Tu Yaheen Hain which was a tribute by her for Sidharth. Meanwhile, Salman and Shehnaaz shared an adorable equation on Bigg Boss 13 and their fond moments together are still etched in everyone`s memory so it will be great to see the duo reunite. Shehnaaz is also making her Bollywood debut with Salman`s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, and also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hedge, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Jassie Gill. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in Eid 2023.

