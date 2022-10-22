Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan down with dengue, Karan Johar replaces him for weekend ka vaar episode

Salman Khan-Karan Johar/File photos

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is currently being telecast on Colors TV with Salman Khan back as the show's host for the thirteenth time hosting the weekend ka vaar episodes in which the Tiger 3 actor schools the contestants on their behaviour and evicts the one who gets the least number of votes from the audience.

Since Bigg Boss 4, the first season hosted by Salman Khan, the superstar hosts the weekend special episodes on Saturday and Sunday. However, this year, the Sultan actor has been hosting the same on Friday and Saturday. However, Salman wasn't seen in the Friday episode last night and won't host the Saturday episode also as he is down with dengue.

Karan Johar will replace him as the show's host for the Saturday Weekend Ka Vaar episode, as revealed in the clip shared by Colors TV on their Instagram handle, which is captioned, "Archana aur Gori ke beech hui takraar par uthaaye Karan Johar ne sawaal. Ab iss weekend kya hoga inka haal?".

Last year, the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani filmmaker hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, the digital-only version of Bigg Boss which was only streamed on Voot and wasn't telecast on Colors TV. Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehjpal entered the main house from Bigg Boss OTT. The second season was supposed to premiere before the new season of Bigg Boss 16, but it was reportedly cancelled by the makers as the first season didn't perform well, as per their expectations.



Bigg Boss 16 features popular celebrities namely Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Gautam Singh Vig, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh, and Gori Nagori. Sreejita De has been the only one who has been evicted from the show till yet.