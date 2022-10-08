Search icon
Bigg Boss 16 day 7 preview: Salman Khan does Saami Saami with Rashmika Mandanna, Abdu Rozik imitates Allu Arjun

On Shanivaar Ka Vaar, Salman Khan welcomed Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta as the special guest of the evening.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 03:41 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 day 7 preview: Salman Khan welcomes Goodbye stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta on Shanivaar ka Vaar.  No guest appearance is complete without a dance routine. Salman and Rashmika groove on the latter’s hit song, ‘Saami Saami’ and Neena joins them. After acing the hook step of the song, the host introduces each contestant to the stars of ‘Goodbye’ on the show. The contestants couldn’t resist attempting the famous dialogue of the film ‘Pushpa’ in their own style with the film’s female lead, Rashmika spreading laughter in the room.

Later in the episode, Rashmika Mandanna asks host Salman to recite his popular movie dialogue in Telugu. Salman even gives this task of reciting Pushpa dialogues in Hindi. MC Stan and Ankit Singh try to imitate Allu Arjun's style, but it is Abdu Rozik who wins the task with his cuteness. Even Rashmika gets fond of Rozik. 

Watch the preview

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Salman Khan commences the 'Vaar' by assigning the housemates a task. Each contestant must choose two housemates and declare a verdict by characterising one of them as a ‘hit’ and the other as a ‘flop’ on the basis of their behaviour throughout the week. The hit contestants’ are felicitated by a flower garland, whereas the flop contestants’ faces are smothered with foam. The spree of felicitating and spraying foam continues for a while, and it stops when the task arrives at the contestant with the most flop votes. It will be interesting to watch who that contestant is and what's in store for that person.

Later Salman surprises everyone as he says, ‘Devil aapke pichhe, aap devil ke pichhe, too much fun!’ in Telugu. Salman, Neena and Rashmika play ‘The Whisper Challenge’, which takes a hilarious turn as the host easily figures out the phrases while both the guests have a tough time guessing them.  

