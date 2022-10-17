Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan confirms Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's wedding?

Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh came to Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to promote their upcoming film Thank God co-starring Ajay Devgn.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 17, 2022, 06:45 AM IST

Salman Khan-Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra/File photos

The rumoured lovebirds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are often spotted together at parties and events in Mumbai. Most recently, the Shershaah actors attracted huge attention when they came together for producer Ashvini Yardi's birthday bash and posed happily for the paps.

And now, it seems that Salman Khan has confirmed their wedding too in his controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 where Sidharth came to promote his upcoming film Thank God with Rakul Preet Singh in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, October 15.

The Sultan actor told the Kapoor & Sons actor on stage, "Congratulations Sidharth, shaadi mubarak ho. Kiara decision aapne liya hai… pyaara decision. Aur kiski Advani mein, hey bhagwan, advice pe liya hai aapne yeh?", to which Sidharth replied, "Aap aur shaadi ki suggestion derahe ho?"

Salman, then, teased Sidharth with Kiara's nickname and added, "Sunlo Jaanam Teenu, nahi karna chah raha hai. Main Jaanam aur Teenu ko bachpan se jaanta hun." The Thank God starresponded, "Meri co-star hai. Aur shaadi kab, kaha, kiske sath hogi, you can’t tell".

READ | Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani reunite for Shashank Khaitan's romantic comedy?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen next in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which will also feature the South sensation Rashmika Mandanna, and headline the action franchise Yodha co-starring Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen next in Shashank's romantic comedy Govinda Naam Mera opposite Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. She is also the leading lady in the yet untitled film RC15 with the Telugu superstar Ram Charan.

It is being reported that both Mission Majnu and Govinda Naam Mera will not be released in theatres and have been sold off to streaming platforms. As per several reports, the rights for the latter have been bagged by Disney+ Hotstar for Rs 62 crore.

