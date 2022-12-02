Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan challenges Shalin Bhanot-Tina Datta's friendship, Shiv Thakare-Nimrit Kaur react

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestants have been in news because of their ‘fake friendships’ and ‘fake love angles’. Now, on Shukravaar Ka Vaar’episode, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen challenging Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s friendship.

The promo of the same has been shared by the official page of Colors TV on Instagram. In the clip, Hardcore fans of the show being a part of the panel on stage asked questions to Bigg Boss 16 contestants. One asked Shalin, “Aap hamesha Tina ke peeche-peeche kyun bhagte ho?” To which Salman remarked, “Kya karein aadat hai.”

The fan also said about Shalin, “Tina apne fayde ke liye usko use kar rahi hai.” Shalin said, “I am not dependant on anyone.” Tina said, "Main uss (Shalin) ke saath apni dosti bhi nahi nibhaongi kyunki mere upar ab yeh backfire kar raha hai.” Responding to Tina’s statement, Salman said, “Ab mujhe yeh dekhna hai, challenge hai.” Hearing this, Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare and others started laughing.

Another fan can be heard questioning Archana Gautam about her friendships. He asked her about her friendship with Soundarya and said you are not friends with anyone.

Freddy star Kartik Aaryan on what it takes to be a public figure, says 'I am different...' | EXCLUSIVE

Fans also reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “Wahhhhh maza aagya issi din ka wait th kb shalin Or tina ki class lgegi janta sb kuch janti ha chicken Bhanot.” The second one said, “Tina sabko fake fake relation bolte boltee.. khudka fake hogaya...” The third person commented, “Janta sab jnti h esilye fake story dikhana band kr do chiken bhanot fake tina samjhi ... Or hr bt mai sumbul ye sumbul wo mt kro fake tina ... Sumbul best.” The fourth one stated, “aza aagya seriously unko lgta hai sidnaz jaise hum couple ban jayenge or itne hi famous ho jayenge bas yehi dimag me rakh ke ye bakwas game khel rahe h dono use kar rahe h janta ko bewkoof samjh rakha h kua.” (With inputs from IANS)