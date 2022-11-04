Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan calls Shalin Bhanot 'bloody irritating', schools him over demand for chicken

Salman Khan will confront Shalin Bhanot on his demand for chicken in the upcoming Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan calls Shalin Bhanot 'bloody irritating', schools him over demand for chicken
ColorsTV/Instagram

Salman Khan will confront Shalin Bhanot on his demand for chicken in the upcoming Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar. The competitor frequently appears in episodes pleading with Bigg Boss to send chicken into the house. Salman can be heard referring to the same in a recent promo and noting that it is ‘not funny, it is bloody irritating.’ 

Additionally, he can be heard stating, "Shalin apka chicken chicken chicken itna ho gaya hai, task shuru hone se phle, raat ko sone se phle." 

"Bigg Boss," he said, "ye sab bhej kyu rahe ho yaar mai to bolta hun ye bhi band kardo." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Shalin can be seen repeatedly requesting that BB provide chicken for him in another promo that Colors posted. He is called into the confessional, where Bigg Boss confronts him, telling him, "Baar baar alag se chicken nahi aayega." Shalin loses his temper and questions BB, but the latter puts an end to the argument by saying, "Ho gaya." 

A few days ago Shalin was saying, "Bigg Boss, aap confirm karenge ki aap chicken bhej rahe hain ki nahi? Chicken toh chahiye hi hoga (Bigg Boss, will you be confirming if you are sending my chicken? I would be needing it.)" 

To which Bigg Boss said, "Shalin jab aap ko is ghar mein ek hi cheez se lena dena hai jo hai aapka 150 gram chicken. Aap ke saamne rakha hai. Toh ab aap yeh chicken lekar jaa sakte hai aur apni acting ki audition band kar sakte hai (Since only one thing matters to you in this house which is your 150 grams of chicken. It is kept in front of you, you can take it and can stop with your audition for acting)." 

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot-Gautam Vig get into verbal spat after latter eliminates Tina Datta from Captaincy task

For the unversed, from the Salman Khan-hosted program, Sreejita De and Manya Singh have been eliminated. 

