Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan bashes Archana Gautam for shaming Sumbul Touqeer, calling Shalin Bhanot 'dog'

Salman Khan even warns Archana Gautam to watch out and says, "Aap bahut upar udh rahe ho."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan- Archana Gautam

Bigg Boss 16: The reason why Salman Khan is called the perfect host for the reality show is that he makes sure to give a reality check to every housemate. He's just like a judge and jury who highlights every wrongdoing of the contestants. This Saturday, Salman continues his Weekend Ka Vaar, and he puts Archana Gautam under his radar. 

One of the notorious contestants of Bigg Boss 16 is known for making obnoxious statements, without thinking about it. This week, she attacked Sumbul Touqeer, when the latter decided to fight for weekly captaincy. Archana quickly attacks the other person, on the basis of physicality and even attacks their profession. Archana was heard saying, "Shakal dekh ke rani raja banao bhaiya." Salman blasted Archan by saying, "Pura Hindustan is shakal ko jaanta hai. Aur issi chehre se inhone naam kamaya hai." Khan even recalled Archana how she compared Shalin Bhanot with a dog and said, "Kutte ke tarah bhok raha hai." In a subtle way, Salman warns Archana to mind herself, and asks, "Aap apne aap ko kya samajte hai?" He continues, "Aap bahut zyada udh rahe hai." 

Here's the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Going with the tradition of revealing the real personalities of the housemates through a task, Bigg Boss announced the mud task, wherein a television is kept in the garden area, on the screen the name of a contestant and a statement made against them by the housemates is displayed. The contestant has to guess which housemate has said this about them. Last night, Priyanka Choudhary got to know what Ankit Gupta had said about her. "Game ke alawa kuch aur baat karti hi nahi hai, main toh yaar kuch bol bhi nahi sakta usko, main jab bolta hun.. she says mujhe mat batao." After reading his statement, Priyanka looks shocked and angry.

As far as nominations are concerned, Shalin Bhanot, Ankit Gupta, Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Sumbul Toqueer, and Priyanka Chahar Chowdhary are nominated for this week's eviction. 

