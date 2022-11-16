Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan tells Archana Gautam 'mujhe mera kaam kaise karna hai, mat batana'

Credit: File Photo

On Tuesday, Bigg Boss 16 contestants Soundarya Sharma, Gautam Vig, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot got nominated. After the nominations task, Gautam and Priyanka, who were very good friends, got into a heated argument because the former felt betrayed after the latter trusted Shalin and Tina.

Amid the tension brought on by the nominations drill, Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary revisit their fight over the duties of the house. It all started with Sajid assigning Priyanka duties, which seem meager to Archana. Priyanka gets annoyed with Archana as she says you are the one who enjoys free lunches in the house.

Archana targeted Priyanka for faking confidence about winning the trophy and being footage-savvy.

Once best friends, Archana and Priyanka have now turned into rivals. Meanwhile, Achana gets into a huge brawl with captain Sajid Khan. What angers Sajid is Archana’s refusal to do duties that he assigned to her. She tells him, ‘Aap ka task hai na, Bigg Boss ka thodi na hai’. Sajid then asked Archana to get out of the kitchen and forbids her from performing kitchen duties as punishment.

Coming to captaincy task, Bigg Boss gave a task based on the legendary story of The Shepherd and the Wolf’, the nomination task entailed sanchalak Sajid Khan listing off his favorite contestants. Priyanka trusted Shalin and Tina over Archana, Gautam and Soundarya in the task. Therefore, Soundarya, Gautam, Shalin, Tina got nominated for this week.

While the nominations are being carried out, the housemates are captured discussing Priyanka and Ankit's much-talked-about equation. The two shared a chemistry that’s beyond friendship. The contestants speculate what the couple’s status is currently. A few housemates agree that Ankit Gupta is unable to play his game because of Priyanka. Some of them think that they may have ended their relationship before coming to the house. It will be interesting to watch the mystery of Priyanka-Ankit’s chemistry unfold in the coming episodes.