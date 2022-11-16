Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan kicks out Archana Gautam from kitchen, latter fights with Shiv Thakare

Bigg Boss 16

The most controversial contestant of `Bigg Boss 16` Archana Gautam will be at loggerheads with captain Sajid Khan and Shiv Thakare over duties. The latest promo shared on the channel Colors` Instagram, shows Archana refusing to do duties in Sajid`s captaincy, leaving him fuming. Archana tells Sajid that those who have fewer duties can give more work and she is not here to become a labour.

To which Sajid angrily said: "Archana out of the kitchen now!" Priyanka Choudhary gets into the fight and tells Archana: "If you can`t be a daasi then you cant be a maharani." Later, Archana fights with Shiv Thakare.

Watch Sajid Khan lashing out at Archana

He is seen telling Archana that she will be crying by the end of the day. Shiv takes all her clothes from the wardrobe and tells her he will burn them. Archana then tells Shiv that if anything happens to her clothes, she will tear all of his clothes."Tere kapde phaar dungi," shouts Archana.

Archana Gautam, who’s known for being extremely possessive about the kitchen, got into a verbal fight with Priyanka Choudhary yesterday. For the unversed, Archana is obsessed with cooking and bickering over kitchen duties. Therefore, she got into an argument when her bestie Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who supported Archana after her eviction, when she was helping her ink the kitchen. It all began with Priyanka helping Archana prepare lunch, the latter gave Priyanka the additional task of chopping the vegetables. Archana tells Priyanka to clean the kitchen after which the latter got angry and asked her not to tell her what to do. Archana then called Priyanka unhygienic and kaamchor.

The fight escalated to the point where Ankit intervenes and reminded Archana that Priyanka was the first to stand up for her when her eviction was being considered. Archana answered by saying ‘ehsaan mat dikhana’ and takes the mudda to a whole new level by pushing Priyanka’s buttons with the question ‘Mummy-Papa ne sikhaya nahin kya?’ Speaking about nominations, Shalin Gautam, Tina Datta, Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma are nominated for the eviction.

(With inputs from IANS)