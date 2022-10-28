Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam lash out on Gautam Vig for sacrificing food over captaincy

Gautam Singh Vig's decision met with furious retaliation from the housemates.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 28, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sometimes it seems like Gautam Singh Vig acts like a lost kid, who makes his choices, but then he gets bashed by housemates for playing his game. In today's weekend ka vaar, host Salman Khan gives Gautam a chance to become the captain of the house, but to earn the power, he has to give up the ration of the house. 

Gautam decides to take the captaincy and sacrifice the ration of the house. As soon as Vig announces his decision, the housemates get surprised. A few moments later, Archana, Abdu and even Sajid lash out at Gautam for taking the call and pushing housemates to suffer. The filmmaker becomes furious and for the first time, he vents his anger in such a way. 

Salman takes over the show, and he bombards truth bombs before the contestants. Khan questions Ankit's involvement in the house and calls his disinterest, and laziness in the house. The host adds that he looks like the least deserving contestant in the house, and lacks the confidence to stay in the house. He even says, "Yeh yaha par kisi kaam ka nahi hai." 

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan slams Ankit Gupta's lazy behaviour, says 'kisi kaam ka nahi hai'

The course of reality checks continues on this 'vaar' as the 'thappad' segment makes a comeback on the show. If all the housemates agree with Salman's opinion of the contestant sitting on the slap throne, the contestant will have to bear the consequences. Find out which housemates get slapped and witness the drama that follows in tonight's episode. 

In the same episode, Katrina will be seen promoting his upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot in the show. In the clip that is going viral, Salman and Katrina will be seen dancing with Salman to Tip Tip Barsa Paani remake, the song in which the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress was seen showing off her sexy moves with Akshay Kumar in the last year's blockbuster Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty.

 

