Bigg Boss 16: Ridhima Pandit reacts to reports about her entering Salman Khan's show

Bigg Boss 16 is generating a lot of buzz, and there are persistent rumours and speculations about a lot of things from the show. Recently, there were rumours that actress Ridhima Pandit is entering Bigg Boss 16 as a wild card contestant. Dedicated fans of the program expressed their excitement in tweets and posts.

The actress has now publicly denied all of these rumours. She tweeted, “2021- Bigg Boss, 2022- No Bigg Boss! 2023- Surprise coming up….. #NotDoingBiggBoss #WhatAmIUpto #KeepGuessing #BiggBoss.”

Check out the tweet here:

The makers of the contentious reality program Salman Khan hosts locked the smoking room close to the garden area for the first time ever. This took place after it was discovered that Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, and others were openly smoking in the yard. For smoking outside, Bigg Boss punished the competitors.

Bigg Boss had said, "Aap jaise heroes ho toh villains ki zaroorat hi kya hai. Mubarak ho, Bigg Boss ke inihaas mein aap ki meherbani se, aaj hum iss show ko?(If one has heroes like you all, why do we need villains? Congratulations, for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss, we are going to...)," said Bigg Boss. However, Sajid Khan refused to apologise for it. He said, "I am not going to apologise"

Due to his Me Too charges, Sajid's participation in the reality show was already under scrutiny. In addition to this, he has also been observed breaking house rules on Bigg Boss.

The decision was taken following repeated requests for the housemates, notably Sajid, to refrain from smoking in the garden area.

Fans' opinions to Sajid's new position as captain were conflicting. Sajid Khan smoking in the house's yard area only enraged supporters more.