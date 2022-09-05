Bigg Boss 16: Raj Kundra to be part of Salman Khan's reality show?

File Photo

If reports are to be believed, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been approached for a new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss’. According to a source, the discussions are happening between Raj and the makers of the show and the former is actually thinking about participating in Bigg Boss 16. "They feel the real side and the truth needs to be shown in front of the country," the source added.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. Since then, he has been avoiding media by covering his face with innovative masks.

Last year, Raj’s sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss 15 and ended up in top 5. Whereas, Raj’s wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra mastered this game by becoming the title winner of Big Brother in 2007. It looks like it’s a parampara of the family to be in Bigg Boss. Shilpa had even hosted the second season of Bigg Boss.

Earlier in June, Businessman Raj Kundra returned to Twitter after almost a year to wish his wife and actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra on her 47th birthday. Taking to Twitter, Raj captioned a goofy photo of himself with wife Shilpa, "Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture...True to your song...killer killer killer lagdi."

For the unversed, Shilpa and Raj have been married since 2009 and have two children together a son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Viaan was born on May 21 while Samisha was born in 2020 via surrogacy.