Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Shiv Thakare get emotional as they recount their journeys in past nine weeks

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will be seen getting emotional tonight. They will be heard talking about their feelings in front of Bigg Bos in the confession room.

It is not easy to stay disconnected from one’s own family, friends, and people with whom you share a bond, for so long. To lighten the minds of the housemates, Bigg Boss calls each contestant individually to the confession room to pour their heart out. A roller-coaster of emotions flow through the housemates as they share their personal feelings with Bigg Boss with teary eyes.

The video of the same has been shared by the official page of Colors on Instagram. Sharing the video, the page wrote, “Bigg Boss se share kiya gharwaalon ne apne dil ka dard, kya yeh sab sunnke aap bhi ho gaye emotional?”

Meanwhile, in the middle of experiencing almost every emotion, there’s one that is left: Love! After the questions raised on Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship, the love birds’ question and vent out their feelings for each other.

Also, Salman Khan challenged Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta’s friendship in a recent episode. When a fan said to Shalin, “Tina apne fayde ke liye usko use kar rahi hai.” Shalin said, “I am not dependant on anyone.” Tina said, "Main uss (Shalin) ke saath apni dosti bhi nahi nibhaongi kyunki mere upar ab yeh backfire kar raha hai.” Responding to Tina’s statement, Salman said, “Ab mujhe yeh dekhna hai, challenge hai.” Hearing this, Nimrit Kaur, Shiv Thakare and others started laughing.

Another fan can be heard questioning Archana Gautam about her friendships. He asked her about her friendship with Soundarya and said you are not friends with anyone.

Fans also reacted, one of them wrote, “Wahhhhh maza aagya issi din ka wait th kb shalin Or tina ki class lgegi janta sb kuch janti ha chicken Bhanot.” The second one said, “Tina sabko fake fake relation bolte boltee.. khudka fake hogaya...” The third person commented, “Janta sab jnti h esilye fake story dikhana band kr do chiken bhanot fake tina samjhi ... Or hr bt mai sumbul ye sumbul wo mt kro fake tina ... Sumbul best.”