Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary-Nimrit Kaur become friends, to share room

File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 contestants Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary have become friends after two weeks of fighting. Both of them were seen talking to each other during the 'room shuffling' task.

For the unversed, Priyanka and Nimrit were always seen fighting with each other ever since they entered Bigg Boss 16 house. Interestingly, on Tuesday, both the actresses agreed to each other and said 'Shiv is playing game'. Priyanka told Nimrit that Shiv wants them to be friends so that they don't play well. Nimrit and Priyanka then said 'he doesn't know that we can play well even if we become friends.' They were seen laughing and saying it feels awkward to become friends. They will also be seen sharing room with each other from now.

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam and Gori Nagori got into an ugly fight after the latter said that the former threw avocados in the dustbin. Archana Gautam, who was working in the kitchen, asked Gori if she saw him throwing it. Gori stated it must be thrown by her only.

Hearing this, Archana lost her cool and got into an ugly fight with Gori. She threw water on Gori when she was fighting with her. After this, Gori threw water on her and her clothes. Meanwhile, while throwing water at Archana, Gori accidentally hit Priyanka Choudhary.

Read- Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik beats Manya Singh with his slippers, video goes viral

Therefore, after Gori hit Priyanka, the latter got angry and asked her to say away from her. Gori told her that Priyanka is the one who interfered. Shiv being the captain handled the situation and took Gori away from the Kitchen area.

However, Shiv Thakare got angry when Archana and Gori complained about each other to him. He said being a captain doesn’t mean that he will be handling all the fights.

Read- Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De reacts to Sajid Khan's presence in show, says Tina Datta-Shalin Bhanot are 'weak players'