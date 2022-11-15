Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary-Archana Gautam become rivals, Soundarya Sharma-Gautam Vig get nominated

Credit: File Photo

Bigg Boss 16 Written updates: Archana Gautam, who’s known for being extremely possessive about the kitchen, got into a verbal fight with Priyanka Choudhary.

For the unversed, Archana is obsessed with cooking and bickering over kitchen duties. Therefore, she got into an argument when her bestie Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who supported Archana after her eviction, when she was helping her ink the kitchen. It all began with Priyanka helping Archana prepare lunch, the latter gave Priyanka the additional task of chopping the vegetables. Archana tells Priyanka to clean the kitchen after which the latter got angry and asked her not to tell her what to do. Archana then called Priyanka unhygienic and kaamchor.

The fight escalated to the point where Ankit intervenes and reminded Archana that Priyanka was the first to stand up for her when her eviction was being considered. Archana answered by saying ‘ehsaan mat dikhana’ and takes the mudda to a whole new level by pushing Priyanka’s buttons with the question ‘Mummy-Papa ne sikhaya nahin kya?’

She also instigated Priyanka by saying that the entire country knows that she is footage savvy. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss gave a task based on the legendary story of The Shepherd and the Wolf’, the nomination task entails sanchalak Sajid Khan listing off his favorite contestants. Priyanka trusted Shalin and Tina over Archana, Gautam and Soundarya in the task. Therefore, Soundarya, Gautam, Shalin, Tina got nominated for this week.

While the nominations are being carried out, the housemates are captured discussing Priyanka and Ankit's much-talked-about equation. The two shared a chemistry that’s beyond friendship. The contestants speculate what the couple’s status is currently. A few housemates agree that Ankit Gupta is unable to play his game because of Priyanka. Some of them think that they may have ended their relationship before coming to the house. It will be interesting to watch the mystery of Priyanka-Ankit’s chemistry unfold in the coming episodes.

Later, everyone was seen celebrating Sumbul and Shalin's birthday.