Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Singh call Abdu Rozik 'biased captain,' Archana lashes out on singer

Bigg Boss 16

The cutest contestant of the Bigg Boss 16 house Abdu Rozik was tagged as a biased captain by fellow housemates Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. A promo was shared by the channel Colors on Instagram in which contestants were asked to rate Abdu`s captaincy.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Shiv Thakare and Abdu`s favourites gave him 10/10 but Priyanka Choudhary and Ankit Gupta called him biased and said Abdu had given less work to his favourite contestants.

Watch the promo

They said that Nimrit was only cleaning his room while others had many other household chores to do. Later, Archana gave the lowest score to Abdu as the captain, which made the latter very angry. She was heard saying that Abdu keeps sleeping all the time. He replied by saying: "If you are beemar, then you will also sleep. (If you will be unwell, you will also sleep)"

READ: Bigg Boss 16: Netizens call Sajid Khan as 'bully,' lash out for abusive behaviour towards Gori Nagori

Yesterday, the master of the house congratulated the captain for this unprecedented feat and asked him to play favourites in a hatke nominations task. Bigg Boss asked Abdu to name his favourite housemates who he'd like to save from nominations and then go on to name his least favourite housemates. Abdu happily immunised his friends Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and MC Stan against nominations.

For the past few days, Gori Nagori who's drifting away from her core group (Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, MC Stan and Abdu Rozik), is seeking an alliance outside of it to strengthen the chances of her survival in the house. In the episode, a huge fight breaks out between Shiv Thakare and Haryana Ki Shakira- Gori Nagori.

It all starts with Shiv pointing out to Gori that she's not contributing to the chores of the house and that she's just there for free lunches. He suggests that she should at least assist those who are cooking by bringing ingredients to the kitchen. Taking offence, Gori lashes out at him and Shiv returns the blow.

(With inputs from IANS)