Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka's team 'retaliates' against Nimrit's father for accusing her to buy trolls against his daughter

In the Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode on Saturday, January 7, the host Salman Khan welcomed relatives of some of the contestants and hosted a discussion with them. In the same discussion, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s father, Gurdeep Singh alleged that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been targeting her daughter since day one. He also accused Priyanka and her team of buying followers and trolls to downgrade her daughter on social media.

Gurdeep Singh stated that her daughter is being constantly targeted by trolls on social media as he said, "I think Priyanka and her team buy haters to generate hate for Nimrit. Priyanka is very insecure about my daughter. Everyone in the industry admires Nimrit. I don't understand the comments that she receives."

Although at that moment, Priyanka's family was not present to defend her, the actress’ team and her family took a decision to pen an open letter against Nimrit’s father. On Sunday, January 8, Priyanka's team posted a letter expressing their discontentment with the words used by Gurdeep Singh in the last episode.

The letter read, “We are deeply hurt by the statements made by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father in yesterday's episode. Sir, this immense love that she's showered across the nation is EARNED not bought. From making her win the MyGlamm contest using 'zero bots' (yes, we can proudly and confidently say that), to making history with 4 million tweets- we can assure you that it's all very real and is a result of the blood, sweat and tears of the entire fandom. She earned every single fan's love because she's truly JANTA KI JAAN!".

It continued, "Also, just like Priyanka, we don't like to mudsling anyone, but now that we're here, we also don't want our silence to be confused with weakness. This is NOT an attack, it's a retaliation. So here it is - The Paltan had a dreadful time fighting bots during the MyGlamm contest, and after getting declared the WINNER of the contest, we can say that our love is stronger than any amount of bots. Hence, proved - Team PCC and family."

Bigg Boss 16 will witness a Family Week from Sunday's episode where the contestants’ relatives will be seen staying with them in the house to support their family. Looking at the promo, an emotional roller coaster ride is expected for the housemates as they will be meeting their parents after almost 3 and a half months.



