Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says Shiv Thakare deserved to win, MC Stan 'was taking the game lightly'

MC Stan and Shiv Thakare in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 came to an end on Sunday night in a five-hour-long grand finale that saw rapper Altaf Tadavi aka MC Stan take home the big prize. Just after midnight, host Salman Khan announced Stan as the winner. He beat his good friend and Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakare to win the top prize. A shocking development earlier in the night was the elimination of actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who was heavily tipped to win the show.

Priyanka ended up as the second runner-up, becoming the third finalist to be eliminated on the big night. Later, the actress spoke to the media about her eviction and also her opinion on the final results. Speaking to Delhi Times, she said, “I like Stan more than Shiv, but mujhe Shiv deserving lagta hai (I find Shiv deserving). He has given 102% to the game. He was involved in the game from the first day.”

However, in the same interview, the actress said that she was happy MC Stan won even though he had been taking the game lightly initially. “I am very happy for Stan. Woh show ko halke mein le raha tha, par jeet gaya kyunki woh bahut real hai (He had been taking the game lightly but he won because he is very real). He is a very nice guy, and I am happy for him.”

Priyanka, 26, is best known for playing the lead role of Tejo in the popular Colors TV show Udaariyaan. She had entered the Bigg Boss house along with her co-star Ankit Gupta and their chemistry was much-talked about during their stay on the show.

Interestingly, Priyanka had been tipped to win in several polls conducted before the grand finale. Even in a Twitter poll conducted by DNA, fans gave the actress over half the total votes. The actress polled 50.5% of the 4940 votes in the poll, closely followed by Shiv Thakare with 38.6% of the total votes. MC Stan lagged far behind in the counting.