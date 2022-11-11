Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary gets evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

After Sreejita De and Manya Singh, it seems that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has become the latest contestant to be evicted from Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 16 on the Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode on Friday, November 11. In the latest promo, the Udaariyaan actress is seen walking out of the house as the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor announced that she has been voted out after receiving the least number of votes.

In the latest promo shared on Colors TV social media handles, Salman first declares that Priyanka has been evicted and then, asks his rumoured boyfriend and Udaariyaan co-star Ankit Gupta how is he feeling after her elimination, to which she says that he feels that she is leaving the house because of her.

Though the Bigg Boss 16 promo never really shows Priyanka exiting the house and hence, her fans are claiming that this must be a big surprise as she is one of the strongest participants in Bigg Boss 16. For this week's eliminations, Priyanka is nominated along with Gori Nagori and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's father Mahavir Singh Chahar talked about her daughter's gameplay as he said to Times of India, "Priyanka has been brought up in an army family and she's been raised to always stand up for herself and never take disrespect. We taught her to laugh in the face of life's miseries because she's stronger than any of her problems. That's how we have raised our girl, and hope she inspires all the young women out there to always speak up and stand for themselves."



READ | Bigg Boss 16: Netizens blame Shiv Thakare for 'provoking' Archana Gautam after latter gets evicted

In one of the most shocking incidents this week, Archana Gautam was evicted from Bigg Boss 16 after raising her hand on Shiv Thakare. The internet got divided over this whole episode as one half blamed Archana for being violent, while the other half blamed Shiv for provoking her.