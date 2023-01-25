Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary admits she and Archana fight deliberately, netizens react strongly

As Bigg Boss is reaching to its end, contestants are coming up with honest confessions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 25, 2023, 06:52 AM IST

Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary admits she and Archana fight deliberately, netizens react strongly
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been a strong, opinionated woman for her fans. The actress' admirers love her high baritone voice and strong screen presence. Throughout her BB journey, there are multiple instances where she fought against the house, and she's still doing the same. 

However, during the final leg of the show, Choudhary revealed that during her stint there were instances when she and Archana Gautam fought with other housemates deliberately. In yesterday's episode, Priyanka was captured saying, "Kai baar hum(she and Archana) toh jaan bujh ke ladhte the, (Many times we used to fight deliberately)."  

Even Bigg Boss Tak noticed this and mentioned in a tweet, mocking their so-called real personalities, "Priyanka admitted that she used to fight deliberately with Archana for the footage. WoW so-called real personality #BiggBoss16." 

Here's the tweet

Soon after the tweet, several fans of the show panned Priyanka for her cheap antics. A user wrote, "Chilanka ke fans uski ye bhi thuki hui baate chatenge tabh dekho comment sections meh (Priyanka fans will still praise her)." Another fan wrote, "Kabhi kabhi muh se sach nikal jata hai (Sometimes you spill out the truth)." One of the fans wrote, "Earlier too she has admitted that She used to argue with Ankit for footage. So, woh bhi dikhe... Wah wah kya mahanta hai Balidan ke Devi ki (So, even he should get noticed, wow what greatness from the goddess)." One of the users wrote, "This is real personality of Priyanka. Jaan bujh ke ladhte the Jagga fans take screenshot keep it in ur phones before tweet about sumbul just remind this. All r drama only for footage nothing shame on priyanka." 

Till now, the top 8 contestants remaining in the game are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Priyanka, Archana, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.   

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
XXX star Aabha Paul raises the temperature with sexy and steamy reels
Streaming This Week: Uunchai, Taaza Khabar, HIT 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Looking for a honeymoon destination? Choose from these 5 romantically perfect Indian destinations
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 587 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 27
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.