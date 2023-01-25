Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary admits she and Archana fight deliberately, netizens react strongly

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been a strong, opinionated woman for her fans. The actress' admirers love her high baritone voice and strong screen presence. Throughout her BB journey, there are multiple instances where she fought against the house, and she's still doing the same.

However, during the final leg of the show, Choudhary revealed that during her stint there were instances when she and Archana Gautam fought with other housemates deliberately. In yesterday's episode, Priyanka was captured saying, "Kai baar hum(she and Archana) toh jaan bujh ke ladhte the, (Many times we used to fight deliberately)."

Even Bigg Boss Tak noticed this and mentioned in a tweet, mocking their so-called real personalities, "Priyanka admitted that she used to fight deliberately with Archana for the footage. WoW so-called real personality #BiggBoss16."

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary says, "Kai baar hum(she & archana) toh jaan bujh ke ladhte the,"



Soon after the tweet, several fans of the show panned Priyanka for her cheap antics. A user wrote, "Chilanka ke fans uski ye bhi thuki hui baate chatenge tabh dekho comment sections meh (Priyanka fans will still praise her)." Another fan wrote, "Kabhi kabhi muh se sach nikal jata hai (Sometimes you spill out the truth)." One of the fans wrote, "Earlier too she has admitted that She used to argue with Ankit for footage. So, woh bhi dikhe... Wah wah kya mahanta hai Balidan ke Devi ki (So, even he should get noticed, wow what greatness from the goddess)." One of the users wrote, "This is real personality of Priyanka. Jaan bujh ke ladhte the Jagga fans take screenshot keep it in ur phones before tweet about sumbul just remind this. All r drama only for footage nothing shame on priyanka."

Till now, the top 8 contestants remaining in the game are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Priyanka, Archana, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.