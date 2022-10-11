Bigg Boss 16 preview Day 10: Gautam Vig nominates Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot says 'Picture abhi baaki hai'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Gautam Vig, Shalin Bhanot, Sajid Khan, and MC Stan have been making headlines ever since they stepped inside the controversial Bigg Boss 16 house.

On Day 9, Gautam Vig became the new captain of the house after defeating Shiv Thakare. Now, in the new promo video shared by the official page of Colors TV, Gautam can be seen nominating his own friend Tina Datta. Tina was shocked after Gautam decided to nominate her. Shalin Bhanot also reacted to it and said ‘Picture abhi baaki hai.’

Watch video:

One of the social media users wrote, “Gautam Gautam Gautam more power to you please play like this, you have a finalist quality in you and you can play this game very sharply if you actually play like this and stay away from Shalin, Tina and Nimrat.” The second person commented, “Very good decision Goutam bro.” The third person commented, “Tina ka overconfidence hi usko giraigi Deboleena max pro vaii.” The fourth person said, “Shalin Sajid khan ke agression se darr gya. I think ye purane seasons mai sidharth asim ki fight..dolly bindra, ezaz khan inka sbka agression nhi dekh ke aya hai.”

The fifth person wrote, “Ghar se Tina ko nikal do dekhna aadhe problem solve ho jayenge aur aise bol rahi mujhe nikal nahi paaoge kyun didi ab kiske kaan bharoge ???” The sixth person commented, “Wooooo Gautam banda bolta ni to kya smjta ni h kya kbhi se Tina khel rhi h inke sath ekdm shi kiya full power h boss .”

Meanwhile, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, and Shalin Bhanot got into a verbal spat during the captaincy task on day 9. Shiv Thakare and Gautam Vig were competing with each other to become the new captain of the house.

Archana was supporting Shiv, therefore, she was stopping Shalin to put weight in the actor’s container. Meanwhile, Shalin, who was supporting Gautam, unintentionally pushed Archana during the task. After this incident, all the Bigg Boss contestants started fighting with each other inside the house. Their fight is now the new meme material for social media users.