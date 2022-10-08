Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Payal Rohatgi supports Sajid Khan, slams Mandana Karimi for 'quitting Bollywood'

Payal Rohatgi has supported Sajid Khan and slammed Mandana Karimi for quitting Bollywood

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 07:57 AM IST

File photo

Sajid Khan's participation on Bigg Boss 16 has received criticism on social media. After being accused of sexual harassment by many actresses and a journalist during the #MeToo movement in 2018, Sajid Khan did not receive a lot of work. Additionally, he was given a one-year suspension in 2018 by the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association. Due to his participation in the Salman Khan-hosted competition show Bigg Boss 16, the filmmaker has gained attention once again. Mandana Karimi, a contestant on Lock Upp who had alleged Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, has now declared her intention to leave the film industry due to Sajid's participation in Bigg Boss 16. 

Payal Rohatgi has supported Sajid Khan and slammed Mandana Karimi for quitting Bollywood. The filmmaker has the right to atone and make money, according to Payal. 

Payal shared a note on her Instagram Stories, “Sajid Khan has done wrong with 6 women as they narrated publicly. He has been reprimanded by all and publicly humiliated for his actions. Now the 6 women can take him to court." The note further read, “But let me put it on record when even murderers have been given the right to reform by the values of Mahatma Gandhi then here even Sajid Khan has the right to live. He has the right to earn money. He has the right to repent. Let him fight for his right. You oppose him but don't do the drama of quitting Bollywood." 

Payal also denied Mandana's assertion that she still owes money to the producers of her former reality programme. Payal stated that when working on the same show, she herself had no such issues. Mandana quit the show according to Payal, thus there must be a clause that allows for money release when inmates leave the show. The actress disclosed that within ten days of the end of the show, she received her complete money. 

 

