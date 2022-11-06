Bigg Boss 16: Old video of Abdu Rozik singing and receiving money in front of vegetable shop goes viral

Credit: bb_khabrilal_/Instagram

Abdu Rozik who is one of the most popular Bigg Boss 16 contestants has been winning hearts ever since he entered Salman Khan’s show. Not only his cuteness making headlines but also his journey has been making inspirational.

Now an old video of Abdu from his struggling days is going viral on social media. In the clip, Abdu can be seen singing songs on the road in front of a vegetable shot. People can also be seen giving money to the Bigg Boss 16 star. This video will definitely melt your heart.

Watch video:

“Fans have reacted to the clip, one of them wrote, “It's great that abdu has become famous and is receiving all this love. But it's important to mention here that the fact that abdu is cute and has a sweet innocent face has helped him a lot. If someone in his exam same situation hadn't looked that pretty, that person wouldn't have gotten sweat he has.” Another person said, “he doesn't have good height but God has given him cute face. He has worked very hard. Salman has said well that we all are proud of him.” The third person commented, “Aww so cute love it how beautiful abdu.” The fourth person commented, “he has been through a lot.”

A few days ago, Sajid Khan addressed Abdu as "dedh shahna" and inquired of the singer whether he is in love with Nimrit. The way Abdu Rozik responded showed that he was uninterested. Shiv questioned Abdu about feeling butterflies in his tummy when he looked at Nimrit later in the show. He then responded, "Yes." Then Shiv said as "ladka jawan hoagaya."

Abdu’s claim to fame is that he is the world's smallest singer as he suffered from rickets in his childhood and his family's financial condition was not stable enough to provide him with medical treatment. This led to his stunted body growth; he weighed 12 kg when he was 16.