Bigg Boss 16: Not Karan Johar, Farah Khan to replace Salman Khan as host? Here's what we know

It is being reported that Salman Khan will not be hosting the show for the next four weeks, but will be back to host its Grand Finale.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 17, 2023, 06:08 AM IST

Salman Khan-Farah Khan in Bigg Boss/File photos

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16 is less than a month away from its Grand Finale, which will reportedly take place on February 12. However, Salman Khan will not be hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar for the next four weeks as the actor is busy with his work commitments for his upcoming films Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. He will reportedly be back to host the show's Grand Finale.

The popular Twitter account The Khabri, which is known to give regular and true updates related to Bigg Boss, had earlier reported that Karan Johar will replace Salman as the show's host. Johar also hosted two Weekend Ka Vaar episodes this season in late October when the star was down with dengue.

However, on Monday, January 16, The Khabri shared a new update that instead of Karan, Farah Khan will replace the superstar as the show's host. Farah's own brother Sajid Khan participated in Bigg Boss 16 and walked out of the show in the Sunday, January 15 episode after spending more than a hundred days. 

Farah had gone inside the Bigg Boss 16 house last week to support her brother in Family Week. If the reports of the director hosting the show are actually true, this will not be the first instance that she will be seen as the show's host. In 2015, Farah hosted Bigg Boss Halla Bol after Bigg Boss 8 was extended for another month, and Salman Khan had already given his dates to Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

READ | Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan enjoy burgers and fries with Farah Khan after exiting Bigg Boss 16 house

The last week was a roller-coaster ride inside the Bigg Boss 16 house as it saw Sreejita De's eviction due to the least votes, Abdu Rozik taking a voluntary exit, and Sajid Khan coming out of the house due to his work commitments. After these three exits, the contestants left in the show are Tina Datta, MC Stan, Shalin Bhanot, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

