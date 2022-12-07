Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur says Sajid Khan 'don't give me enough time', breaks down after Archana Gautam calls her 'weak'

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, the first captain of the house Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be seen having a breakdown and crying inconsolably after being called a 'weak contestant' by Archana Gautam.

For the unversed, Sumbul Touqeer, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, MC Stan, and Tina Datta got nominated. After coming out of the activity area, where the task was held, Priyanka, and Archana celebrated that finally they could nominate Nimrit as she was getting saved for the past few weeks. They even called her weak.

In a promo shared by the channel Colors on Instagram, Nimrit can be seen having an emotional breakdown in front of Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Mc Stan, and Sajid Khan. She is also seen complaining to Sajid Khan for not being there and giving his support when she needed the most. In the video, a tearful Nimrit says, "I'm sick and tired of being called a weak contestant, fu** you all, I am not, I am irritated." Sajid calls her "depression ki murat".

She said, "Sir, I am feeling low, and in the house I am close to Shiv and you and if I don't share my problems with you guys then what's the point. There are so many people in the house who come and comment 50 different things but I let go them. "I have a complaint with you that you don't have enough time for me. Aaj main shayad pehli baar aap ko haq se bol rahi hoon, jab mujhe zarurat thi aap kahan the."

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot mistakenly opened the bathroom door when Soundarya Sharma was taking shower. It all happened when Shiv Thakare said that he will take bath, and Shalin Bhanot said he will take shower first. Unknowingly, he opened the bathroom and realised Soundarya was already taking shower.

Tina Datta who was already sitting there reacted after Shalin opened the door. While Shiv Thakare was laughing and narrating the incident to Nimrit Kaur.

Meanwhile, the actress-politician Archana Gautam was seen discussing with Priyanka that she is attracted to Ankit. Archana and Priyanka were sitting together when Ankit happened to pass from there and the former made a comment that she wished she had someone like the Udaariyaan actor in her life.

Ankit overheard their conversation and said that had they been together he would get drunk every night. Archana said to him, "Main bhi iske saath tharki (lustful) ho rakhi hoon". As Ankit left the room, Archana shared with Priyanka that Ankit reminds her of Christian Grey.

She said, "Isko dekh ke na mujhe woh waali picture ki yaad aati hai, woh English waali. 50 Shades Of Grey. Aise he boss hota hai naa, mujhe iski yaad aati hai. Meri favourite movie thi woh (Seeing him, I remember that film, that English one. 50 Shades of Grey. He reminds me of the boss in the film, it was my favourite film)". (With inputs from IANS)