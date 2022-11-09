Search icon
Bigg Boss 16: Nimrit Kaur, Shalin Bhanot demand Archana Gautam's eviction after she hits Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare made personal remarks against Archana Gautam after which the politician lost her cool and got into a physical fight with the actor.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:40 PM IST

Bigg Boss written updates:  Archana Gautam and Shiv Thakre got into an ugly spat which later turned into a physical fight. The fight took place during the captaincy task where housemates have to work towards either keeping Abdu Rozik as captain or choosing a new one.

A source close to the show revealed that during a heated conversation between Shiv Thakre and Archana Gautam, Shiv made personal remarks against Archana, and the fight further escalated when Archana retaliated. The fight takes an ugly turn and Archana gets into a physical altercation with Shiv in the Colors show.

Archana reportedly turned violent and forced Bigg Boss to evict her from the show. After learning about this update, netizens have been expressing their different opinions regarding the same. Archana has been in limelight ever since she appeared in Bigg Boss 16. A few weeks ago, she was in news over her fight with co-contestant Shalin Bhanot. 

"#ArchanaGautam agar physical hui tho evict hona munasif hai! Kisi bhi taran ka bal ka prayog galat hai. Muje yeh dhekna hai ke Archana ne kaise zakmi kiya #ShivThakare ko? Kya Archana ne utta ke pattka usko? Season 15 mein voh allowed tha," former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar tweeted.

"Archana Gautam left no stone unturned and continued to character assassinate #ShivThakare despite Soundarya clearing all the baseless accusations herself. And then she hit a new low SHE HIT HIM ..Guess what, these kinda women always know how to play a women card. #BiggBoss16," a social media user wrote on Twitter.

They took to Twitter and started expressing their views. One of them wrote, "Shiv ko sabke upar personal Remarks dene ki aadat h If this is the story behind elimination then i think it's was needed. Itni biasness h ki self respect ki to baat ki hi ni jayegi "Show se upar apne aap ko rakhna chahiye " #ArchanaGautamm All the best #PriyAnkit."

The second one said, "Guys I think #ArchanaGautamm will be back just like kushal, priyank and others. #BiggBoss #BB16 #BiggBoss16 what u guys think?" 

The third one said, "No no please Bring her back We want Archana back #BringArchanaback Apko bigg boss tab toh nhi dikhta jab Shiv or abdu Milke #ArchanaGautamm ko poke karte hai. Biased show." 

Read|Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Singh call Abdu Rozik 'biased captain,' Archana lashes out on singer

The fourth person wrote, "They evicted the most real & entertaining contestant of #BiggBoss Shame on youuu makers. #ArchanaGautamm #BB16 #BiggBoss16." Another said, "Hate her or love her, she was the inly entertainment factor in the house. Sad to see her expelled. Let's hope she returns again." (With inputs from ANI and IANS)

